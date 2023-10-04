Midfielder shining at his new club since leaving West Ham

Things have been going well for David Moyes and his West Ham side this season, and the Scot can be pleased with the business that the club did over the summer in order for him to continue with the good form that the team were showing towards the back end of 2022/23.

Not being backed in the transfer market could’ve seen the Hammers regress as they’ve done so many times in the past, so a handful of studious and well thought out buys has them in amongst the chasing pack at present and looking lively.

Of course, not every player from last season will have made the squad for the current campaign, including those unlikely to be utilised or needing to be sold or loaned in order to balance out the squad and the books.

More Stories / Latest News FIFA set to make shock announcement regarding host of 2030 World Cup to celebrate 100th anniversary Jose Mourinho lines up move to sign Aston Villa man Heavyweight media personalities round on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after replay idea

Declan Rice had seemingly made a decision to leave in the wake of West Ham’s epic Europa Conference League title win over Fiorentina, with Flynn Downes, who might have been expected to be given a chance in the position, shipped out on loan to Southampton.

It’s a move that has, so far, worked perfectly for the Saints and the player himself. Ultimately, it could also be to the east Londoners’ benefit.

“In transition (against Stoke), we were really good. Flynn was monstrous today and it has been the Flynn we know in the last two games. He’s been outstanding,” Southampton manager, Russell Martin, was quoted as saying by the Daily ECHO.

If his good form continues, he’ll be giving Moyes the headache of the best kind, unless the Premier League outfit have already made up their mind that Downes is surplus to requirements.