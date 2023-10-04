Liverpool & Manchester City transfer target close to major decision on his future

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has reportedly reached an agreement to sign a new contract with the club despite transfer rumours linking him with other top sides in recent times.

The Japan international has been an outstanding performer in the Premier League in the last year or so, and it makes sense that Brighton were keen to secure his future.

According to London World, the Seagulls now seem to have taken a significant step in that direction, with an agreement reached with Mitoma.

This could be a huge boost, as a recent report from 90min claimed that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City were monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation.

Mitoma is surely good enough to be a long-term replacement for someone like Mohamed Salah at Anfield, while he also looks like he has the technical ability to be a great fit in Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

Both are among the biggest names in world football, so it would be hard for Mitoma to turn them down, with other star names like Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo recently leaving Brighton for big six clubs.

