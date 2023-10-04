The absence of Callum Wilson from tonight’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain has now been confirmed.

Wilson, who cost Newcastle £20 million from Bournemouth in 2020, is yet to play at home in Champions League competition. He will now have to wait for his chance to face top European teams in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Me personally, I’m not going to make the game, unfortunately, but it is what it is. There will be many more,” Wilson stated on Footballer’s Football Podcast.

There are no senior number nines who could support Isak tonight. Harvey Barnes and Matt Ritchie are not available as wide alternatives, leaving only Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, and Jacob Murphy as senior choices.