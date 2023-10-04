How one Premier League rule could mean extraordinary replay of Tottenham vs Liverpool game

There is a Premier League rule that could reportedly mean the recent controversial fixture between Tottenham and Liverpool has to be replayed.

The Reds were the victims of one of the worst-ever VAR blunders as a perfectly good goal by Luis Diaz was chalked off for offside due to a misunderstanding.

According to sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath, speaking to the Daily Mirror, there is a ruling that could determine this game needs to be replayed.

“Rule L18 outlines that the Premier League board has the power to order a league match to be replayed provided that recommendation to that effect has been made by a commission under rule W51,” he said.

“There is therefore a possibility that Liverpool could lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission which would have the power, among others, to order the match to be replayed.