How one Premier League rule could mean extraordinary replay of Tottenham vs Liverpool game

There is a Premier League rule that could reportedly mean the recent controversial fixture between Tottenham and Liverpool has to be replayed.
The Reds were the victims of one of the worst-ever VAR blunders as a perfectly good goal by Luis Diaz was chalked off for offside due to a misunderstanding.
According to sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath, speaking to the Daily Mirror, there is a ruling that could determine this game needs to be replayed.
“Rule L18 outlines that the Premier League board has the power to order a league match to be replayed provided that recommendation to that effect has been made by a commission under rule W51,” he said.
“In addition to this, under rule W1, the Premier League’s board has the power to inquire about any suspected breach of rules, including those made by a match official, while rule N4 ensures that each match official agrees to be bound by the laws of the game as well as any protocols and FA rules.
“There is therefore a possibility that Liverpool could lobby the Premier League board to convene a commission which would have the power, among others, to order the match to be replayed.
“To mount a general legal case outside of the Premier League regulations, a starting point would normally have to be to establish a contractual nexus between the club and the officials that has been breached or a duty of care and negligence causing loss.”
See if this happened to anyone else in uk apart from Man U n liverpool this is already forgotten but cause it’s one of they two it’s going to be replayed if it was spurs it happened to liverpool would be saying just except it n move on like they need to do now if it’s replayed it’s a worst decision than the offside
No, it’s a matter of applying FA rules correctly and fairly. Corrupt officials did not do that. Its happening far to offen.
We’re talking about the integrity of the beautiful game buddy, if this doesn’t get sorted, then we might as switch to watching tiddly winks!
As a Liverpool fan and I hope I speak for most when I say this I personally do NOT want the game to be replayed, what has happened has happened it’s more about highlighting the obvious errors so they don’t happen again to anyone no matter what team it is it, they’ve agreed that the decisions were wrong so let’s just move forward and make sur it doesn’t happen again.
To be honest the way all the players celebrated afterwards like they had just won the champions league was just so funny I couldn’t take that away from them but I’ve you need a doggy VAR and two wrong red cards and you still can’t beat 9 mean without an own goal what hope do you have!
you can ubderstand Liverpool FC views on the matter because Liverpool have lost the leguage twice by on point
you can ubderstand Liverpool FC views on the matter because Liverpool have lost the leguage twice by one point
We need Replay that was not fair
The game of football together with rules and regulations is constantly evolving as is VAR. So take a note amend the conduct and behaviour of guilty parties, reprimand and punish as deems fit and proper, improve the communication between match officials and stakeholders and move on!
The game should be replayed to promote the intergrity of the epl.
you can ubderstand Liverpool FC views on the matter because Liverpool have lost the league twice by one point