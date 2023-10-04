“It was the hardest period” – Victoria Beckham finally addresses “affair” rumours in Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out on a difficult period in her marriage with David Beckham while he was in Spain with Real Madrid.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder was rumoured to have had an affair around that time, though this was always denied.

Beckham’s wife has, however, admitted that that was a low point in their relationship for a variety of reasons, perhaps alluding to the alleged affair or at least the rumours about it.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” she said in the Beckham Netflix documentary.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.