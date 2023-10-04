“It was the hardest period” – Victoria Beckham finally addresses “affair” rumours in Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out on a difficult period in her marriage with David Beckham while he was in Spain with Real Madrid.
The former Manchester United and England midfielder was rumoured to have had an affair around that time, though this was always denied.
Beckham’s wife has, however, admitted that that was a low point in their relationship for a variety of reasons, perhaps alluding to the alleged affair or at least the rumours about it.
“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” she said in the Beckham Netflix documentary.
“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.
“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.
“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.
“It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”
David also spoke about that difficult time, saying: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.
“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt, you know, there was something else and you know we felt that, we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning.”