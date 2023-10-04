Video: Alvaro Morata slides home equaliser for Atletico Madrid after shock Feyenoord lead

A Mario Hermoso own goal had given Feyenoord an unexpected first-half lead in their Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid, but Alvaro Morata was quickly on hand to bring things level.

The Dutch giants had only been ahead for five minutes before the centre-forward struck, knocking the wind out of their sails as he did so.

A poor touch by the visitors saw the ball land directly in Morata’s path, and he arrowed a low drive into the corner to continue his current good individual form.

???? GOAL | Atlético Madrid 1-0 Feyenoord | Morata Morata equalises for Atlético!pic.twitter.com/KYxc6hK19S — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 4, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo