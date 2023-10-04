Video: PSG fans provide incredible scenes in Newcastle as Ultras arrive at St James’ Park

The fanbase of Paris Saint-Germain can be considered one of the best in Europe and French showed why once again on Wednesday night as they made the walk to St James’ Park. 

The PSG Ultras often gather behind a banner and walk through the European city they are playing in, singing the abundance of chants the fanbase has. This walk often provides some incredible footage and that was no different on Wednesday in Newcastle.

It is a huge night for Newcastle as they end their long wait for Champions League football at the club and the atmosphere created by themselves and the PSG fans will only add to the occasion.

