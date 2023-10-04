Video: PSG supporter attacks Newcastle fan in city centre

As Paris Saint-Germain’s supporters strolled en masse through Newcastle’s city centre before the start of their expected epic Champions League tie, one fan of the French club took it upon himself to get involved with one of the locals.

Seemingly circling back from the throng, he reached over a girl standing on the pavement and landed a haymaker on a Newcastle fan wearing a baseball cap standing next to her.

The snarling thug then just walked off back into the crowd without a care in the world.

Disgusting.