Alex Scott dating female multi-millionaire pop icon

Former women’s professional football player turned pundit Alex Scott has reportedly been dating pop singer Jess Glynne for months.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the pair have been in a secret romantic relationship for the past two months.

Although the pair have gone on several dates, including before the Women’s World Cup earlier in the summer, Tuesday night saw the couple party alongside David and Victoria Beckham in celebration of the former Manchester United star’s recently released Netflix documentary.

The Sun claim to have spoken to a friend of the pair, who said: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon.

“But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect for their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.

“It’s still early days for them, but they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super-happy for them.”