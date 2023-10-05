Ex-Gunner names “huge plus for Arsenal” that could give them the edge vs Man City

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has had his say on this weekend’s big game between the Gunners and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

City have a great recent record against Arsenal, and Campbell believes it’s vital for Mikel Arteta’s side to end that hoodoo this Sunday if they are to be serious players in this season’s title race.

Despite Arsenal generally performing poorly against Pep Guardiola’s side, it seems Campbell is backing them to edge this weekend’s game 2-1 for one key reason, and that’s the absence of Rodri in City’s midfield.

The Spaniard is suspended for this visit to north London, and given his importance to City over the years, it’s bound to have a big effect.

Arsenal have also added Declan Rice to their midfield over the summer, so are stronger than they were before in that department, meaning they could now have the advantage in that all-important midfield battle.

“I think four teams can challenge Man City for the title. One of those teams might just drop off; I don’t think they’ll go the full distance. But I think Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are all going to be a threat. They’re the ones who are going to be chasing Man City and – for whatever reason – I think they’re there to be shot at.,” Campbell exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“What is it now, three times in a row, they’ve won it? We’ve got to put a stop to it! Arsenal have to put a stop to it. But Liverpool also look like they’ve found their mojo. Spurs look good right now, but they’re the ones who I see dropping off later in the season; I just don’t see them seeing it all the way through. And then for Newcastle, I think, after last season, they’ve found a system, and they’ve added some real value to that squad. They’re very effective at what they do.

“If Arsenal want to win this title, then they’ve got to beat City this weekend; they’ve got to. City having no Rodri in the middle, I think, is a huge plus for Arsenal, and I think they have to strike while the iron is hot, especially at the Emirates.

“They’ve got to beat Manchester City, if they’re going to do anything this season. It’s going to be by the odd goal, I think. It’s a massive game, and I’m going for a 2-1 win for the home team.”