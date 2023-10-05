Brighton suffer huge injury blow ahead of Marseille clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Pervis Estupinan for ‘a month’ after the full-back suffered a muscular injury.

The club confirmed the bad news on their official website, announcing the Ecuador international will begin his spell on the sidelines by missing tonight’s Europa League clash against Marseille.

Set to miss the entire month of October, Estupinan, 25, will be a huge loss for Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls.

The 25-year-old has been in inspired form throughout the early stages of the season, including providing three assists and netting one goal in six Premier League appearances.

However, keen to ensure his side’s performances do not drop, De Zerbi has challenged the likes of Tariq Lamptey to set up and fill the void left by Estupinan.

“He’s injured and can’t play for a month,” the Brighton boss said.

“He’s an important player we are losing, but we can play in that position with Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio and other players. we have to be ready to change. We have to be good enough to get the result without important players.”

Tonight’s European clash, which will take place at the Stade Velodrome in France, is scheduled to kick off at 17:45 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.