Crystal Palace eyeing deal to sign 32-year-old veteran after Eberechi Eze injury

Crystal Palace have been linked with a surprise move for former winger Andros Townsend.

Currently without a club after leaving Everton when his contract expired earlier in the summer, Townsend, 32, is facing a decision – continue on the lookout for a new club, or retire from professional playing.

And although the 2023-24 season is nearly 10 games in, Townsend is still without an employer.

However, according to recent reports, Roy Hodgson could look to offer the 32-year-old a late lifeline after Eberechi Eze picked up an unfortunate and untimely injury.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the speculation surrounding Townsend, HLTCO podcast host Dan Cook, said: “I think with Townsend, I’ve been told, he is obviously unattached, or is still unattached, he spoke about it on a BBC podcast, I believe it was. And I think Crystal Palace have sort of suggested the idea that he could come in and do a couple of training sessions to see if he can get a deal or not.

“I’m not sure if that has moved on. And whilst it may sound a little bit defeatist to certain sections of the Palace fan base, it is a case of us needing bodies at this point in time. I’m not suggesting it’s the best thing for us in the long term, but at the same time, you know, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played in the League Cup away at Manchester United, he struggled.”