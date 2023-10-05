Liverpool team news: Klopp rotates heavily for Union SG tie

As expected, Jurgen Klopp has changed the majority of his Liverpool side for the Europa League tie against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Belgian’s might be expected to be the whipping boys in Europe but the Reds will be aware that, domestically at least, Union SG are flying.

After nine games of the 2023/24 season, they top the table on 19 points having scored an impressive 18 goals.

Their Achilles heel, which could be to Liverpool’s advantage, is that they’ve also conceded 12 in their nine games.

The Anfield faithful might expect a hatful, though Klopp has taken advantage of what might be expected to be a routine victory to rest a number of his stars.

The Reds to take on Union SG tonight ?#UEL | #LIVUSG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2023

Summer signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch get to start, as does Kostas Tsimikas and Jarell Quansah.

Alisson Becker retains his place in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez making up the starting XI.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Betis quickly back on terms after early Sparta opener Ollie Watkins on verge of making wise career decision according to experts Video: Aris Limassol stun Rangers in the Europa League

Despite the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and others on the bench, it’s still a strong XI from Klopp.

If the game goes as everyone at Liverpool hopes, then there’s every possibility that a number of players will get a decent run out ahead of a return to domestic duties.