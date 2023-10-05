Exclusive: Breakthrough Monaco talent already on transfer radar of top clubs, says expert

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing column about the form of exciting Monaco youngster Maghnes Akliouche.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the stand-out performers for Monaco in their weekend win over Marseille, and Johnson says he’s a big fan of this young player, who has already been on the radar of some top clubs around Europe for some time.

Johnson did not name any specific names, but one can imagine a host of the usual suspects from the Premier League and La Liga will be keeping a close eye on Akliouche if he keeps on playing like this.

The Frenchman looks like a player with a big future in the game, and it’s often been the case that Monaco cash in on their top talents for a profit when the opportunity comes about.

Johnson says he fully expects that to happen with Akliouche at some point in the next year or two.

“One of the stand-out performers from Ligue 1 last weekend was Maghnes Akliouche, who played a starring role in Monaco’s win over Marseille. He’s a very highly rated talent and someone who’s been on the radar of top clubs for a while now,” he wrote.

“He’s definitely a name to watch, along with another very talented young player in Elise Ben Seghir, who burst onto the scene last season. But for Akliouche to stamp his authority on such a big game like against Marseille, that’s always going to attract a bit of attention, and he’s expected to become one of Monaco’s next big talents.

“It’s been a bit of an art form at Monaco in the last few years to develop young players like this and then sell them on for big fees, so I think we can expect Akliouche and Ben Seghir to be part of that conveyer belt – you can probably expect them to spend the next two years with Monaco before making a jump to a bigger European club, assuming that their development continues at this rate.

“But when you look at that Akliouche performance, and how complete it was, with goals and assists, it’s phenomenal for a player of such a young age, so he’s certainly someone to keep a close eye on in France this season.”