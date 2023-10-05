Video: Betis quickly back on terms after early Sparta opener

Real Betis were stunned at home within three minutes of their Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.
The Spanish top-flight side had clearly underestimated their opponents who went ahead through Veljko Birmancevic.
However, the lead didn’t last long, the hosts gifted a ninth minute equaliser after Peter Vindahl Jensen’s absolute howler.
It handed the incentive back to the verdiblancos though they weren’t able to add to it before half-time.
Pictures from Movistar and CBS Sports Golazo