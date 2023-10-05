Video: Betis quickly back on terms after early Sparta opener

Real Betis were stunned at home within three minutes of their Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

The Spanish top-flight side had clearly underestimated their opponents who went ahead through Veljko Birmancevic.

More Stories / Latest News Ollie Watkins on verge of making wise career decision according to experts Video: Aris Limassol stun Rangers in the Europa League Video: Brighton go 2-0 down at Marseille in the space of 90 seconds

However, the lead didn’t last long, the hosts gifted a ninth minute equaliser after Peter Vindahl Jensen’s absolute howler.

It handed the incentive back to the verdiblancos though they weren’t able to add to it before half-time.

? GOAL | Betis 0-1 Sparta Praha | Birmancevic Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/sm6hfuso1I — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 5, 2023

? GOAL | Betis 1-1 Sparta Praha | Assane Diao Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/INZTdJiWHy — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 5, 2023

Assane Diao gets a GIFT. Peter Vindahl Jensen and Sparta Prague will not want to see that goal again. ? pic.twitter.com/ev1MST7G4q — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from Movistar and CBS Sports Golazo