Video: Betis quickly back on terms after early Sparta opener

Real Betis were stunned at home within three minutes of their Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

The Spanish top-flight side had clearly underestimated their opponents who went ahead through Veljko Birmancevic.

However, the lead didn’t last long, the hosts gifted a ninth minute equaliser after Peter Vindahl Jensen’s absolute howler.

It handed the incentive back to the verdiblancos though they weren’t able to add to it before half-time.

