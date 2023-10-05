Although it took until almost half-time, Liverpool finally went ahead against Union SG thanks to Ryan Gravenberch.

The summer signing from Bayern Munich found the net for the first time for his new club, and his finish couldn’t have been more well-timed.

The visitors to Anfield had proven to be stubborn opponents and not the whipping boys that perhaps many expected.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have been impressed with his side’s profligacy in front of goal, with Darwin Nunez particularly guilty of missing an easy chance, however, Gravenberch’s finish has given the Reds a platform to go on and win the match.

Ryan Gravenberch gets his first goal in Liverpool colours!! ? What a moment for the 21-year-old! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/ARqP1adk8J — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch has his first goal for Liverpool! Anfield loves it! ? pic.twitter.com/d73zSA1svr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

