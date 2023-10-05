Video: Gravenberch opens his Liverpool account against stubborn Union SG

Although it took until almost half-time, Liverpool finally went ahead against Union SG thanks to Ryan Gravenberch.

The summer signing from Bayern Munich found the net for the first time for his new club, and his finish couldn’t have been more well-timed.

The visitors to Anfield had proven to be stubborn opponents and not the whipping boys that perhaps many expected.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have been impressed with his side’s profligacy in front of goal, with Darwin Nunez particularly guilty of missing an easy chance, however, Gravenberch’s finish has given the Reds a platform to go on and win the match.

