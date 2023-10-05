Video: Isco heads home Europa League special for Betis

Isco showed that he can still turn up in Europe, heading home in the 79th minute to ensure Betis took the points in the Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

The hosts had gone behind within three minutes but were soon back on terms, however, the visitors proved a tough nut to crack.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Joao Pedro fires home 88th minute penalty to level the scores in Marseille Video: Ward-Prowse shows Southgate what England are missing as pinpoint assist sees Aguerd head West Ham ahead again Video: Pascal Gross hands Brighton a lifeline in Marseille

Sparta went to sleep allowing Isco to drift in front of his marker, the 31-year-old glancing home from a pinpoint cross.

ISCO DISCO! It's a party in Betis! ? pic.twitter.com/TQwcS8La0U — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from Quatro and CBS Sports Golazo