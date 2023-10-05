Video: Joao Pedro fires home 88th minute penalty to level the scores in Marseille

Though it came very late in the second half, Joao Pedro’s spot-kick looked to have earned Brighton and Hove Albion a vital point against Marseille in the Europa League.

The French giants had raced into a two-goal first-half lead, both goals coming inside two minutes.

The Seagulls managed to stop the rot and managed to get themselves back into the game thanks to a second-half strike from Pascal Gross.

With time running out, Joao Pedro was the calmest man on the pitch to equalise for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

??| GOAL: Pedro scores from the spot Marseille 2-2 Brighton pic.twitter.com/BlUTaiWMP7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 5, 2023

Cool, calm and collected from João Pedro. ? Brighton overcome a 2-0 deficit to bring the noise in the Velodrome. ?? pic.twitter.com/UloEgNAjeT — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and CBS Sports Golazo