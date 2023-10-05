Video: Joao Pedro fires home 88th minute penalty to level the scores in Marseille

Though it came very late in the second half, Joao Pedro’s spot-kick looked to have earned Brighton and Hove Albion a vital point against Marseille in the Europa League.
The French giants had raced into a two-goal first-half lead, both goals coming inside two minutes.
The Seagulls managed to stop the rot and managed to get themselves back into the game thanks to a second-half strike from Pascal Gross.
With time running out, Joao Pedro was the calmest man on the pitch to equalise for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.
??| GOAL: Pedro scores from the spot
Marseille 2-2 Brighton
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 5, 2023
Cool, calm and collected from João Pedro. ?
Brighton overcome a 2-0 deficit to bring the noise in the Velodrome. ?? pic.twitter.com/UloEgNAjeT
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023
Pictures from Viaplay and CBS Sports Golazo