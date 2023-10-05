Video: Joao Pedro fires home 88th minute penalty to level the scores in Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion
Though it came very late in the second half, Joao Pedro’s spot-kick looked to have earned Brighton and Hove Albion a vital point against Marseille in the Europa League.

The French giants had raced into a two-goal first-half lead, both goals coming inside two minutes.

The Seagulls managed to stop the rot and managed to get themselves back into the game thanks to a second-half strike from Pascal Gross.

With time running out, Joao Pedro was the calmest man on the pitch to equalise for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

Pictures from Viaplay and CBS Sports Golazo

