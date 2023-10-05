Video: Lukaku gives Roma vital lead against Servette in their Europa League tie

It won’t go down as one of Romelu Lukaku’s best-ever goals but they all count.

Servette were holding Roma fairly comfortably until the Belgian’s 21st-minute intervention, and the relief was palpable. Perhaps no more so than for under-fire manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Special One has seen his side stuttering in Serie A this season, and their eight points form seven games means they’re already 10 behind leaders Inter.

The Europa League gives the Giallorossi some respite from domestic pressures, and Lukaku’s opener will at least give the supporters something to cheer.

