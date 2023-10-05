Video: Pascal Gross hands Brighton a lifeline in Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion
After conceding two in two minutes during the first half of their Europa League tie against Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion held firm until Pascal Gross gave them a glimmer of hope after the break.

Roberto De Zerbi would be forgiven for thinking that lightning was striking twice after the two quickfire goals brought memories of the weekend’s humbling at Aston Villa back.

Fortunately, the Italian galvanised his side who began to gain a foothold in the match the longer it went on.

The Seagulls got their reward in the 54th minute as Pascal Gross fired home from a Kaoru Mitoma delivery.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

