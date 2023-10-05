Video: Pascal Gross hands Brighton a lifeline in Marseille

After conceding two in two minutes during the first half of their Europa League tie against Marseille, Brighton and Hove Albion held firm until Pascal Gross gave them a glimmer of hope after the break.

Roberto De Zerbi would be forgiven for thinking that lightning was striking twice after the two quickfire goals brought memories of the weekend’s humbling at Aston Villa back.

More Stories / Latest News Video: West Ham pegged back by rejuvenated Freiburg Liverpool team news: Klopp rotates heavily for Union SG tie Video: Betis quickly back on terms after early Sparta opener

Fortunately, the Italian galvanised his side who began to gain a foothold in the match the longer it went on.

The Seagulls got their reward in the 54th minute as Pascal Gross fired home from a Kaoru Mitoma delivery.

Game on! ? Pascal Groß finds the space to bring Brighton back into this #UEL clash ? pic.twitter.com/WdqWem0hbF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Kaoru Mitoma finds Pascal Groß to give Brighton a lifeline. ? Game on in Marseille. ? pic.twitter.com/ZkKQyOQz2P — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo