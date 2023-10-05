Video: Pellegrini’s stunning finish gives Roma a third against Servette

For one night only, Jose Mourinho’s Roma have put their troubles behind them, and that’s due in no small part to the quality of their finishing against Servette, including a stunner from Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Romelu Lukaku had set the Giallorossi on their way with a strike in the first half, and it wasn’t until early in the second 45 before the visitors finally crumbled.

More Stories / Latest News Richard Keys slams Erik ten Hag and claims Man United manager has already lost the dressing room Video: Liverpool bench can’t believe Darwin Nunez miss against Union SG Video: Gravenberch opens his Liverpool account against stubborn Union SG

Andrea Belotti had already doubled Roma’s lead before Pellegrini finished off a fine team move. No wonder the Roma faithful were in ecstasy.

A brilliant team goal by Jose Mourinho's Roma to make it 3-0 ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/WKo5EFMzYT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports