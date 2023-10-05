Video: Pellegrini’s stunning finish gives Roma a third against Servette

For one night only, Jose Mourinho’s Roma have put their troubles behind them, and that’s due in no small part to the quality of their finishing against Servette, including a stunner from Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Romelu Lukaku had set the Giallorossi on their way with a strike in the first half, and it wasn’t until early in the second 45 before the visitors finally crumbled.
Andrea Belotti had already doubled Roma’s lead before Pellegrini finished off a fine team move. No wonder the Roma faithful were in ecstasy.
A brilliant team goal by Jose Mourinho's Roma to make it 3-0 ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/WKo5EFMzYT
Pictures from TNT Sports