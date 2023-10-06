Arsenal seeking £60m from West Ham for out of favour ace

West Ham are really beginning to make a name for themselves this season, with Thursday night’s brilliant win over a tough Freiburg side in the Europa League, the latest notch on the Hammers’ European bedpost.

Incredibly, it was their 17th game unbeaten in Europe, of which 16 were wins, and it meant that David Moyes’ side set a new record for English teams that stood since the early 1970s.

A third straight season in Europe coupled with the signing of some brilliant talent in James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus is transforming the Hammers from the also-ran’s of the Premier League into a major force.

If the club want to continue to improve, then investing in more young and hungry players is imperative, and that’s why, according to TeamTalk, they’re interested in Arsenal’s out-of-favour Emile Smith Rowe.

For some reason, despite bursting onto the scene a couple of seasons ago, Mikel Arteta has marginalised the creative midfielder and, as a result, a move away is a more likely possibility than ever.

TeamTalk understand that the Gunners would want around £60m for the player which seems excessive when he’s hardly being played.

However, it’s clear what he brings to any team and if West Ham want to continue with their upward trajectory and perhaps make it into the Champions League for the first time ever, then they need to start stumping up the cash before any other teams get ahead of them in the race for the best young talent around.