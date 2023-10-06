Aston Villa could trigger buyback clause in 21-year-old’s contract next summer

Aston Villa sold Cameron Archer to Sheffield United during the summer transfer window for a fee of £18 million.

A report from Talksport claims that Villa could look to bring him back to the club in the future. Apparently, Unai Emery is keeping close tabs on his development and the 21-year-old is highly rated at the West Midlands club.

Aston have had a buyback clause inserted into the striker’s contract which can be triggered at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa decide to exercise their option to bring him back to the club.

The West Midlands club sanctioned his departure during the summer transfer window in order to help balance the books and adhere to the FFP regulations.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking department and Archer would be a quality option to have. The 21-year-old could be an understudy to Ollie Watkins, and he could replace the Aston Villa star in the long run.

The opportunity to return to his boyhood club will be an exciting option for the player as well and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Aston Villa will be competing in Europe this season and it remains to be seen whether they can do well in the Premier League and secure European football for the next season as well.