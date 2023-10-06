Mauricio Pochettino has compared the use of VAR with a car and its driver as he outlines a plan to change it for the better.

The use of VAR technology has been consistently questioned since its Premier League introduction in 2019 but has been scrutinised more than ever over the past week.

The criticism stems from the horrendous mistake in the Liverpool against Tottenham match on Saturday after Luis Diaz had his first-half opener incorrectly ruled out.

The goal was given as an offside despite the fact that it was clearly onside, the PGMOL released an apology after full-time to Liverpool citing ‘significant human error’ as the reason behind the mistake.

Since the game, the raw audio files from the decision have been released with Jurgen Klopp openly calling for a replay of the game.

Pochettino was just one of many Premier League managers who have been asked about the German’s comments and has replied with a clever car analogy.

“I trust the car, but the driver is the problem…” he said in his Friday press conference via the BBC.

“We understand people make mistakes, it is not easy,

“I think when the referee makes mistakes, we can all accept [it]. When it happens with technology it is difficult to understand.

“For me it is about simplifying the situation. The most important is to return to giving [more] power to the referee. I think one step back may make things easier and more clear.”