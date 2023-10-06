Mauricio Pochettino uses clever car analogy to outline biggest VAR issue

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Mauricio Pochettino has compared the use of VAR with a car and its driver as he outlines a plan to change it for the better.

The use of VAR technology has been consistently questioned since its Premier League introduction in 2019 but has been scrutinised more than ever over the past week.

The criticism stems from the horrendous mistake in the Liverpool against Tottenham match on Saturday after Luis Diaz had his first-half opener incorrectly ruled out.

The goal was given as an offside despite the fact that it was clearly onside, the PGMOL released an apology after full-time to Liverpool citing ‘significant human error’ as the reason behind the mistake.

Luis Diaz against Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool winning race for midfielder they had interest in this summer
Mikel Arteta reveals star player is in contention to play against Manchester City
Moises Caicedo’s agent makes interesting Liverpool admission after choosing Chelsea over Reds

Since the game, the raw audio files from the decision have been released with Jurgen Klopp openly calling for a replay of the game.

Pochettino was just one of many Premier League managers who have been asked about the German’s comments and has replied with a clever car analogy.

“I trust the car, but the driver is the problem…” he said in his Friday press conference via the BBC.

“We understand people make mistakes, it is not easy,

“I think when the referee makes mistakes, we can all accept [it]. When it happens with technology it is difficult to understand.

“For me it is about simplifying the situation. The most important is to return to giving [more] power to the referee. I think one step back may make things easier and more clear.”

 

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.