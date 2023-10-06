Jurgen Klopp’s VAR response will bring Liverpool together says Carragher

The best managers in the world have always worked with a siege mentality, and Jurgen Klopp’s response to the unbelievable VAR error in the Tottenham v Liverpool game last weekend will ensure the Reds will all come together in the same manner according to Jamie Carragher.

Both Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho were masters of the ‘us against the world’ type standpoint, and were always looking for ways and means of intimidating opposition teams or officials.

Klopp hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards in his condemnation of Luis Diaz’s onside goal being chalked off because of a lack of communication between the VAR, Darren England, and on-field official, Simon Hooper.

He has brought the inaccuracies of the current process to the front and centre of every discussion about football, and it’s seen a collective ‘what about X decision’ doing the rounds on social media accompanied by video or pictures of PGMOL errors of varying descriptions over the years.

Howard Webb has the toughest job being able to turn around the tide of public opinion to ensure that such failures never happen again.

“I think you’ve seen things like that in the past where you’ve been wronged or they’re against you,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“[…] Sometimes that can bring a dressing room closer together. It certainly feels like the Liverpool supporters are even more closer and want to fight more for Jurgen Klopp and I think that’s normal.”

The silence over why the Premier League haven’t taken on board the VAR used in the World Cup is deafening, and that surely too has to come up as a discussion point sooner rather than later.