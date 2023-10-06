Newcastle United start plans to bring major change to the football club

Newcastle United are looking to expand St James’ Park and the Tyneside club have already started working on plans to increase its capacity to 65,000.

The stadium currently holds 52,000, meaning an additional 13,000 seats could be built if the club can extend the Gallowgate and East Stand to the height of the Leazes and Milburn, reports the Telegraph.

A feasibility study is being conducted on how to develop both the Gallowgate End and East Stand, therefore, if everything can be achieved, then construction work can start getting underway.

This is one of the next steps in the new owners’ plans to take the club to the top of the European game as a bigger St James’ Park means more revenue, more signings and a better atmosphere.

St James’ Park is already one of the loudest stadiums in England and there is no better example than this past Wednesday night as the Magpies beat PSG in the Champions League. An additional 13,000 Geordies will take the atmosphere to a new level and will make it an away day for many clubs to fear.

However, there are bigger reasons for doing this, related to the revenue the club will be able to bring in and spend on players. As the club continues to grow, the money being brought in will need to match their rise and a bigger stadium helps massively with this.