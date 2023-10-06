Video: Aston Villa must be on their guard at Alkmaar after Dutch police assault Legia president and arrest two players

With Aston Villa due to play AZ Alkmaar in just over two weeks time in the Europa Conference League, there’s enough evidence that everyone connected with the club needs to be on their guard before, during and after the match.

It was only last season when West Ham’s players jumped into the stands at Alkmaar to save their friends and families from being attacked by the club’s ultras, per BBC Sport.

After this Thursday night’s match against Legia Warsaw, the Police at the ground – employed by the club – attacked the Polish side’s president and arrested two of its players.

At this stage it’s still unclear what caused the incident, however, there are bound to be repercussions given that Legia president, Darius Mioduski, is Vice Chairman of UEFA’s Club Competitions Committee.

*Warning – strong language*