For Man United’s long-suffering supporters, the nightmare of the Glazer family ownership continues, and one journalist has slammed the owners for turning what’s happening on the pitch into a sideshow.

Once a team and club who every other in the country aspired to, the Red Devils are now a shadow of their former selves on and off the pitch.

Erik ten Hag is doing his level best to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford under very trying circumstances it must be said, however, the issues that continue to remain in the corridors of power are threatening to bring the club to its knees.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden is in no doubt that the Glazer family are to blame for the current first-team malaise too.

“There’s a kind of paralysis right now at United in the sense that nobody knows where the club’s going,” he said to Sky Sports.

“So the football team is almost like a sideshow. It shouldn’t be but if Erik ten Hag continues in this vain, I don’t think the conversations or the long-term thinking (on the potential takeover) is actually happening.”

Watching United this season is painful. It’s as if someone has flicked a switch from last season, when ten Hag was lauded for results and performances.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘I’m just worried’ – Fabrizio Romano believes FIFA’s 2030 World Cup decision will have a serious impact Exclusive: Man United tracking another Brazilian talent as Sancho problem comes to a head Pogba was insane and could’ve won the Ballon d’Or says transfer expert

At present the Dutchman can’t buy a performance from his players, and the Mason Greenwood, Antony and Jadon Sancho situations can’t have been helping matters either.

How an organisation manages itself comes from the top down though, and the insouciance that the Glazer family clearly have towards the club is now manifesting itself lower down the food chain, with the first team players and staff those that are suffering the most.