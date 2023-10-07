Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

A report from Fotospor claims that the two clubs sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old defender in action against Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two London clubs decide to act on their interest and come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the defender in the coming months. Boey has been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past as well.

The 23-year-old French defender certainly has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for both clubs. Arsenal need to bring a specialist right back and the 23-year-old would certainly fit the profile.

Mikel Arteta has had to use players like Ben White as his right-back, but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role. Signing Boey would allow Arteta to use players like White in their natural roles. In addition to that, the 23-year-old defender is better than Ben White going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

However, Tottenham Hotspur already have players like Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate Boey if they decide to sign him.

Emerson Royal has been linked with a move away from the North London club and Boey could come in as his replacement. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

The opportunity to join a big Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for the young defender and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table.