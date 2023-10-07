Chelsea could make an important offer for 23-year-old Manchester United-linked forward

Chelsea are keen on signing the Belgian forward Lois Openda from RB Leipzig during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea could make an important offer for the player in the coming months. The 23-year-old joined the German club earlier this summer and he has been quite impressive for them so far. Openda has five goals and two assists to his name across all competitions and he could develop into a key player for RB Leipzig in the coming seasons.

Chelsea clearly rate him highly and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the German club to part with the player after just a few months of signing him. Openda is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window, but he needs more support in the attack. With Christopher Nkunku currently sidelined with an injury, signing another attacker in January could prove to be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United who are looking to add depth and quality to their attack as well. Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but they could certainly use another striker at their disposal.

The 23-year-old Belgian has the potential to succeed at top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming months and whether the German outfit are prepared to cash in on him midway through the season.