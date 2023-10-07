Everton have struck first during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Goodison Park against Bournemouth.

The Toffees, led by manager Sean Dyche, are looking for just their second victory of the season, and thanks to an early strike from James Garner, have taken a huge step toward achieving just that.

The former Manchester United academy graduate picked up a loose ball just outside of the Cherries’ area before unleashing a decent effort which beat opposition goalkeeper Neto.

Pictures via Premier Sports