Everton 1 – 0 Bournemouth: James Garner fires Toffees into lead (video)

AFC Bournemouth Everton FC
Posted by

Everton have struck first during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Goodison Park against Bournemouth.

The Toffees, led by manager Sean Dyche, are looking for just their second victory of the season, and thanks to an early strike from James Garner, have taken a huge step toward achieving just that.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea monitoring World-class striker as 24-year-old yet to make new contract decision
Video: Paul Merson goes crazy at Mike Dean during debate and needs to be told to calm down
Huge news for Newcastle fans as club signs World-class star on five-year deal

The former Manchester United academy graduate picked up a loose ball just outside of the Cherries’ area before unleashing a decent effort which beat opposition goalkeeper Neto.

Pictures via Premier Sports

More Stories James Garner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.