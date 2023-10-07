Gabby Agbonlahor claims Premier League man is a “great signing” for Newcastle in January

Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen would be a “great signing” for Newcastle should Eddie Howe sign him in January.

The Magpies have held a long-term interest in the Denmark international and submitted a late summer bid that was rejected by Palace.

Andersen has played every minute for Roy Hodgson’s side this season and is a key member of the Eagles’ squad. The centre-back has been in great form and the potential partnership with Sven Botman should get Newcastle fans very excited.

Speaking about the Crystal Palace defender and a move to the North East, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor told Football Insider that it would be a “great signing”: “I don’t see why Palace would want to sell him, especially in January.

“Him and Guehi have got a great partnership, so it’s going to cost Newcastle a lot of money.

“If they’re willing to pay a lot of money, then it’s a great signing. I rate him highly.

“But maybe Crystal Palace will price him out of a move. It’ll be difficult to replace him in the middle of the season.”