Jose Mourinho gives huge hint about next step in his career as he names the country he will manage in next

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has stated that he will definitely manage in Saudi Arabia in the future as the Portuguese coach showers the league with praise during a recent interview.

This season has been very tough for the former Chelsea boss in Rome as his team are currently 13th in Serie A, having won just two of their opening seven games. There are questions surrounding Mourinho’s future at the club and the 60-year-old may already have the next step in his career planned out just in case he does get sacked by the Italian giants.

The football coach stated recently that he received a huge offer to manage in Saudi Arabia but decided to continue at Roma having made promises to several people.

“During the holidays, I received the biggest and craziest offer a coach has ever received in the history of football,” Mourinho said earlier this month. “And I turned it down. I did so because I’d given my word to my players, I’d given my word to the fans and I’d given my word to the club owner.”

However, Mourinho has now admitted he does expect to manage in Saudi Arabia at some point in the future and if that offer comes next, it sounds like he will not turn it down.

“I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there,” he said in an interview with the MBC Egypt TV channel via the Mirror, which is owned by Saudi MBC Group.

“I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia].”

“Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there,” Mourinho added. “Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately.

“The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting.”