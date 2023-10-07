Liverpool learn the asking price for 21-year-old versatile defender

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie during the summer transfer window.

However, the Reds did not proceed with their interest and they ended up improving their midfield unit instead. It is no secret that Liverpool need to sign a quality central defender and someone like Hincapie would be the ideal acquisition.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international can operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp if they can secure his services.

The defender’s agent has now revealed via Bolavip that Liverpool chose to prioritise midfield signings in the summer despite having an interest in his client. He adds that the Reds remain interested in the defender ahead of the January window as well and he is expected to cost around €50 million.

“Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” he said. “For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than 50 million.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to come forward with a concrete proposal this time around. Signing a quality defender in January would certainly help them improve and Hincapie would be a solid, long-term investment.

The Reds certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported €50 million asking price. They submitted a British transfer record offer for Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window but the player ended up joining Chelsea instead. It is evident that the funds are there if Liverpool wish to bring in the necessary reinforcements.

Hincapie would be an upgrade on players like Joel Matip and a move to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career as well.