Liverpool linked with 29-year-old title-winning midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

According to a report from NapoliPiu, the 29-year-old Polish international will leave the Italian club as a free agent next summer and he could end up at clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the 29-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to secure his services.

Zielinski helped Napoli win the league title last season and he has been a reliable performer in the Italian league over the years. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well and he could be a useful option for Liverpool.

The Reds could definitely use more depth in the middle of the park and Zielinski will add creativity and control to the side.

The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool at this stage of his career could be an exciting option for the player. He has already shown his quality quality in Italy and he will be tempted to prove himself in England if the opportunity arises.

The opportunity to snap up a quality player like him on a bargain can be hard to turn down and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

If Manchester City and Real Madrid show interest in signing the player, it could be difficult for Liverpool to convince the Polish international to join them instead.