Manchester United’s woes continue.

The Red Devils, who are hosting Brentford in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at Old Trafford, started the game well but once again find themselves facing defeat.

Mathias Jensen capitalised on some absolutely woeful defending which included Casemiro giving the ball away. Underperforming goalkeeper Andre Onana also didn’t cover himself in glory after leaping over the ball.

Shocking.

Pictures via Foot Direct.