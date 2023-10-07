Pogba was insane and could’ve won the Ballon d’Or says transfer expert

After his back-up sample tested positive for testosterone, Paul Pogba’s future in the beautiful game is hanging by a thread, and that saddens Fabrizio Romano who believes the French World Cup winner was good enough to win the Ballon d’Or.

It’s true that before he moved to Manchester United, an ill-fated transfer if ever there was, Pogba was masterful for both Juventus and the French national team. In short, he was world class.

However, the switch to Old Trafford, injury concerns and the subsequent breakdown in his relationship with Jose Mourinho saw the player’s career spiral downwards.

Though he remains a big name, he’s long since been a big game player.

‘I just feel sorry for Paul Pogba,’ Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘One of the very best talents I’ve ever seen when he was at Juventus, joining on a free deal from Man United. He had the potential to win the Ballon d’Or in my opinion… he was insane.

‘Then, life outside of football is not always easy for stars like Pogba and I think that created an issue. He was also unlucky with injuries for long time. It’s really sad to me, as Pogba was really an incredible talent.’

At this point it’s difficult to know just how long the marauding midfielder will be banned for.

If found guilty, it’s believed that conservative estimates suggest a two-year ban, but this could go up to four years if it’s proven that Pogba willingly took the drug.

Either way, it would be difficult to see how any elite level club would want to take a chance on him once he’s able to resume his career.

A best case scenario is he’ll be 32 by the end of a two-year ban, though it would then take some time for him to regain match fitness.

Even if one takes the view that Pogba has brought this upon himself, as Romano notes, it’s still a great shame for a player of his proven quality.