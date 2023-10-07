Premier League manager ‘top of’ Man City’s list to replace Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have reportedly already identified Pep Guardiola’s ideal successor.

That’s according to recent reports which claim last season’s treble-winners are planning for life after Guardiola should the Spaniard opt against renewing his deal.

As things currently stand, Guardiola’s contract, which was renewed nearly 12 months ago, will expire at the end of next season. Should the former Barcelona manager remain in charge until then, he will reach his decade milestone.

However, failure to extend his stay at the Etihad will see him depart, and according to journalist Davide Chinellato, who spoke to TV Play in Italy, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi is ‘at the top’ of the champions’ list of candidates to replace Guardiola.

