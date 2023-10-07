Crystal Palace fan and presenter HLTCO is concerned about one Crystal Palace summer signing who is yet to play for the club.

The London club lured Matheus Franca to Selhurst Park during the last transfer window and he is yet to play for the Eagles due to a back injury.

According to the Evening Standard, it is hoped that the 19-year-old will be fit to make his debut shortly after the upcoming international break as he has been able to take part in training sessions alongside his teammates for more than a week.

However, HLTCO fears sections of the Palace faithful may put too much pressure on Franca’s shoulders as he looks to make an immediate impact when he returns from the treatment table.

Talking to GIVEMESPORT, the Eagles fan said: “He is going to be something of a rough diamond. There’s no doubt about that because he is a teenager adapting to a new league, tactical style, coach and language. There’s so much for him to get up to speed with very quickly.

“When you lose players like Wilfried Zaha over the summer, along with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to injury, it would be very easy for the fanbase to assume that there’s this new messiah that’s arrived.

“I think he will, in the fullness of time, prove to be a fantastic player for Palace. But I am a little bit concerned that a chunk of the fanbase may expect too much from him too soon.”