It took them 94 minutes, but Manchester United have finally breached Brentford’s goal during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils came into today’s game in dire form and desperate for a win. Things didn’t start well with Mathias Jensen scoring a first-half opener.

And fighting hard to equalise, despite struggling to carve out clear-cut chances for much of the game, United finally bagged their equaliser thanks to second-half substitute Scott McTominay.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.

And things got even better when the out-of-favour Scotland international headed in a last-gasp winner with next to no time left on the clock.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.

Incredible scenes at Old Trafford.