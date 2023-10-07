Man United 2 – 1 Brentford: Incredible scenes as Scott McTominay nets last-gasp brace (video)

Brentford FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It took them 94 minutes, but Manchester United have finally breached Brentford’s goal during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils came into today’s game in dire form and desperate for a win. Things didn’t start well with Mathias Jensen scoring a first-half opener.

More Stories about Scott McTominay
Collymore’s column: Erik Ten Hag is under pressure, how to solve a problem like Mykhailo Mudryk and are we too bias when it comes to the Premier League?
Man United fans feel Scott McTominay doesn’t care about club after embarrassing moment against Bayern Munich
Report reveals the four Manchester United players involved in a furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

And fighting hard to equalise, despite struggling to carve out clear-cut chances for much of the game, United finally bagged their equaliser thanks to second-half substitute Scott McTominay.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.

And things got even better when the out-of-favour Scotland international headed in a last-gasp winner with next to no time left on the clock.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.

Incredible scenes at Old Trafford.

More Stories Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.