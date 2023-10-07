Tim Sherwood says Leeds player should be ‘ashamed’ of himself

Leeds are starting to build up a head of steam under Daniel Farke, and though they remain a distant 11 points behind leaders Leicester City, they’re just four points behind third-placed Preston North End.

The all whites have really started to click under the German and the goal to be immediately promoted back into the Premier League remains the focus for the squad.

It’s a long, hard season in the Championship and lots can change over the 46 games, and Farke will want to ensure that nothing distracts his players from the job in hand.

Patrick Bamford hasn’t yet found the net for the all whites, though he has only played for 34 minutes of the 2023/24 campaign according to WhoScored.

His goalscoring prowess was up for debate last season too, and his penchant for simulation has previously seen him banned per The Guardian (subscription required).

It happened again in midweek when Bamford went down as QPR’s Asmir Begovic raced from his goal.

The keeper pleaded his innocence but was red-carded, though replays showed that he had every right to be aggrieved.

“When I look at the replay. I think Patrick (Bamford) might be a little ashamed when he sees this,” Tim Sherwood said on Sky Sports at the time (h/t HITC).

“He has gone down. When you see it first, it looks like Asmir (Begovic) might have caught him with the way Patrick goes down.

“Jimmy Dunn gets done in behind. He toes it. When you look at it from a different angle. You see the gap. He doesn’t touch him and he goes down. He got a red card. Very important for this team. He has been outstanding Asmir Begovic since he has been at QPR.”

The red card has since been rescinded, and the deception is unlikely to sit well with Farke. It shows a set of values that are unlikely to align with those of the club in general too.