Tottenham team news: Unchanged XI for the trip to Kenilworth Road

With top spot in the Premier League at stake, Ange Postecoglou has been able to name an unchanged Tottenham starting XI for the trip to Kenilworth Road against Luton Town.

The Hatters were able to get their first-ever Premier League win on the board last weekend thanks to a brilliant performance at Everton, but they were undone again on Tuesday, losing at home to Burnley.

Spurs are in fine form under ‘Big Ange,’ playing some of the most attractive football seen at White Hart Lane in years.

They’re not just all about pretty passing triangles and can dig in when they need to, as their wins over Sheffield United and Liverpool have proved.

Perhaps the only thing that the manager needs to keep his eyes on is Richarlison’s confidence in front of goal.

It’s clear that there’s a player there, but like all strikers they thrive on service and confidence, and both seem to go hand in hand.

Luton won’t like the tag of being the Premier League’s whipping boys though if Tottenham can get their passing game going, the score could get embarrassing for the hosts.

Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min join the Brazilian up front, whilst James Maddison will be supplying the bullets as usual from midfield.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr will shore up the midfield, whilst goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, will marshal Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udgoie in defence.