Video: Jude Bellingham completes brace as Real Madrid star scores tenth goal of the season

Jude Bellingham is proving himself to be one of the best players in the world at Real Madrid and the midfielder’s impressive start at the Bernabeu has continued with a brace against Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old had already scored eight goals and assisted a further three across his opening nine matches for Los Blancos heading into today’s match and the midfielder has added goals nine and ten over his most recent 90 minutes.

The first saw Bellingham show incredible composure and the England international has now done all the heavy lifting for his second before finishing the move off through the goalkeeper’s legs.

?GOAL | Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna | Jude Bellingham (2) Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/PQBphFxe6P — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 7, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports