Video: Jude Bellingham completes brace as Real Madrid star scores tenth goal of the season

England National Team
Posted by

Jude Bellingham is proving himself to be one of the best players in the world at Real Madrid and the midfielder’s impressive start at the Bernabeu has continued with a brace against Osasuna on Saturday afternoon. 

The 20-year-old had already scored eight goals and assisted a further three across his opening nine matches for Los Blancos heading into today’s match and the midfielder has added goals nine and ten over his most recent 90 minutes.

The first saw Bellingham show incredible composure and the England international has now done all the heavy lifting for his second before finishing the move off through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Burnley 1 – 4 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson adds Chelsea’s fourth (video)
Erik ten Hag breaks another unwanted record as Man United boss oversees something for the first time ever
Burnley 1 – 3 Chelsea: Raheem Sterling with a clinical finish (video)
More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.