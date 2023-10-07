Video: Jude Bellingham does it again showing incredible composure with latest goal

Real Madrid have taken the lead in their clash with Osasuna on Saturday afternoon and it was once again Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet.

The Englishman has been on fire ever since moving to the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer and the youngster is already a fan favourite amongst the Madrid faithful.

Bellingham has already scored eight goals and assisted a further three across his opening nine matches and the midfielder has shown incredible composure while adding his ninth on Saturday afternoon.

?GOAL | Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna | Jude Bellingham Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/rj0OgtY9O3 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 7, 2023

GOL DO REAL MADRID JUDE BELLINGHAMpic.twitter.com/o7JCpZN8S6 — bellingham brasil (@Jbellinghamx) October 7, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports.