Video: Paul Merson goes crazy at Mike Dean during debate and needs to be told to calm down

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson went crazy during a debate with Mike Dean on Saturday morning whilst discussing the Luis Diaz incident against Tottenham last Saturday.

The Liverpool star had a perfectly good goal ruled offside and the incident has dominated this week in the football world.

Sky Sports decided to host a debate with former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Saturday morning and it did not go to plan as Paul Merson went crazy at Dean over the laws of the game.

Regarding the Diaz incident, many felt that the match should have stopped once the officials realised they made a mistake but that is against protocol.

Dean tried to explain this to Merson but the former footballer wanted common sense to be used.