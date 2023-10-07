Video: Van de ven bags first Tottenham goal thanks to Maddison invention

Despite being down to 10 men at Luton Town after Yves Bissouma’s regrettable red card, Tottenham took a step closer to the top of the Premier League table after Micky van de Ven bagged his first goal for the north Londoners.

Spurs had squandered a number of chances in the first half with Richarlison guilty of one of the misses of the season, and once Bissouma had been given his marching orders, Ange Postecoglou might’ve been forgiven for thinking that it was going to be one of those days.

Fortunately for the visitors, some quick thinking from James Maddison set up the chance for van de Ven and he made no mistake.

Micky van de Ven gets his first Tottenham goal ? 10-man Spurs lead Luton! Some move from James Maddison to set the goal up ? pic.twitter.com/RRV7JwARrm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and fuboTV