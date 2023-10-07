Wilson Odobert has fired Burnley into an early lead against Chelsea.

The Clarets came into Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor as the overwhelming underdogs. However, Vincent Kompany’s men have proved their early critics wrong after opening the game’s scoring after just 15 minutes.

Some lacklustre defending from full-back Marc Cucurella put the Blues under pressure before France’s Odobert finished off his side’s move and beat Robert Sanchez from close range.

Pictures via +Sport 360