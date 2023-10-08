Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services. Wolves are not keen on selling him for cheap and the 23-year-old has been in fine form this season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay a huge fee in order to sign the Portuguese international. The Gunners need to add more depth in the wide areas and Neto would be a quality signing. The 23-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, and he will add creativity and technical ability to the side.

Neto has shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves and he is certainly good enough to play for a big club like Arsenal. The Gunners have not been able to rotate key players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka over the past year due to the lack of options in the squad.

The signing of the Portuguese international would allow Mikel Arteta to rest his key players and keep the squad fresh.

Apparently, the 23-year-old would be interested in joining a big club like Arsenal and he wants to compete for major trophies. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement now.

A move to Arsenal would be the ideal next step in Neto’s career and he will be able to compete in the Champions League with them.