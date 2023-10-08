Blow for Tottenham and West Ham as England international ready for contract talks

West Ham and Tottenham targeted a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher this summer but the London clubs may have to look elsewhere as the midfielder is poised to open contract talks with the Blues.

Both clubs wanted to strengthen their midfields during the last transfer window and with the future of Gallagher uncertain at Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, the England star was seen as a viable option.

However, the move never materialised as the 23-year-old is a Chelsea boy and wanted to fight for his place at the club.

That gamble has paid off as Football Insider reports that the midfielder is set to open contract talks with the West London outfit.

Conor Gallagher ready to stay at Chelsea 
Gallagher has been a regular starter for Chelsea this season and the England international has even worn the armband in a recent Premier League games in the absence of appointed skipper Reece James.

The Englishman is a key member of Pochettino’s squad now and the consistency of his performances has seen him called up for England’s next round of international fixtures.

As for Tottenham and West Ham, if they still want to add a midfielder to their ranks in January, they will likely have to look elsewhere.

