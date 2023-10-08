Everton’s Dele Alli unveils bad news in recent social media post

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that he has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury on Instagram as the Englishman looks to get his career back up and running.

It has been a tough few years for the 27-year-old having to leave Tottenham and join Everton in January of last year, before spending the majority of last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

However, his time at the Istanbul club was cut short by injury, delaying his return to action after returning to his parent club this summer.

Earlier this year, Alli revealed in an interview with Gary Neville that he spent a spell in a rehab facility in the United States this summer after developing an addiction to sleeping pills.

The Everton star has got himself healthy again and stated that he wanted to focus on his football.

That has received a setback and in a post on his Instagram account, Alli wrote that there has been a ‘setback with the injury’ but added that he is ‘making sure I come stronger than ever’ alongside several pictures of himself in the gym.